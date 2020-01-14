advertisement

Google has a fantastic set of apps available on different platforms, but you must leave your privacy at the door to gain access. There is no other way to pay for Google Search, Gmail or Google Maps than with your data. Google does not actually sell identifiable information because everything is anonymous so that advertisers do not know who you are. And Google has stepped up its privacy efforts in recent years for a variety of reasons.

Apple’s position on privacy and security is one, Facebook’s mess is another, and then there are the earlier violations of Google that have made many people extremely wary. But Google not only collects user data from your interactions with its mobile apps, and the next data-driven Google product can prove to be a life-saving innovation that has nothing to do with your anonymized data.

One of the things that Google pays close attention to is weather, and the company is looking for ways to make better, faster forecasts that can be much more useful than regular weather forecasting systems.

Google has explained in a post on its AI blog how it uses machine learning to accurately predict precipitation with greater accuracy than the more expensive models used by the NOAA:

An important advantage of machine learning is that the inference is computationally inexpensive, given a model that has already been trained, enabling prognoses that are almost immediate and in the original high resolution of the input data. This precipitation nowcasting, which focuses on 0-6 hour predictions, can generate predictions with a resolution of 1 km with a total latency of only 5-10 minutes, including delays in data collection, which outperform traditional models, even at these early stages of development.

Google explains that his systems would work better in those situations where accurate weather forecasts can make the difference between life and death, such as localized storms where events develop at hourly time scales. Google’s models can also be used to adjust faster to unexpected climate patterns caused by global warming and to provide more accurate predictions in the hours after an unexpected event.

NOAA predictions use much more data and take longer to compile. NOAA collects 100 terabytes of data per day and uses supercomputers for 1 to 10-day global forecasts:

However, the availability of calculation sources limits the power of numerical weather forecast in various ways. For example, arithmetic requirements limit the spatial resolution to approximately 5 kilometers, which is not sufficient to solve weather patterns in urban areas and agricultural land. Numeric methods can also take several hours. If it takes 6 hours to calculate a forecast, it only allows 3-4 runs per day and this results in predictions based on 6+ hour old data, which limits our knowledge of what is happening now. Nowcasting, on the other hand, is particularly useful for direct decisions from traffic routing and logistics to evacuation planning.

In the example that Google gave, the prediction was better than the NOAA, because it could more accurately capture the general motion and shape of a storm. However, Google’s algorithms can only do so much, and the complex models of the NOAA tend to provide better results when they try to predict the weather after 6 hours.

What Google’s AI does is look at radar-generated 2D images to predict rainfall, but the weather system cannot judge 3D images that would also provide cloud formation information and possibly improve predictions outside the 6-hour window . But things can change considerably in the future if Google can implement its own weather system on a large scale or combine it with NOAA data for immediate, accurate weather forecasts.

