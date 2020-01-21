advertisement

London (ABC News) – Google’s CEO called for a balanced approach to regulating artificial intelligence on Monday, explaining to European audiences that technology has advantages but also “negative consequences”.

Sundar Pichai’s comments come from legislators and governments seriously considering restricting the use of artificial intelligence.

“I have no question that artificial intelligence needs to be regulated. The question is how best to do it, ”said Pichai, according to a transcript of his speech in a Brussels think tank.

He pointed out that governments must play an important role and that if the European Union and the United States start to develop their own regulatory approaches, the “international approximation” of any rules will be crucial. He has made no concrete suggestions.

Pichai spoke on the same day he was supposed to meet with the powerful EU competition regulator, Margrethe Vestager. She will also meet Microsoft President Brad Smith on Monday.

Vestager has fined the Silicon Valley giant fines over the past few years for allegedly abusing its dominance to suppress competition. After being reappointed with expanded digital technology powers for a second term last fall, Vestager is now targeting artificial intelligence and developing rules for its ethical use.

Pichai’s comments indicate that the company may hope to prevent the EU from taking extensive action against the technology. Vestager and the EU were among the more aggressive regulators of large technology companies, an approach taken by the US authorities with investigations into the dominance of companies like Google, Facebook and Amazon.

“Sensible regulation must also take a proportionate approach and reconcile potential harm with social opportunities,” he said, adding that existing standards such as the strict European General Data Protection Regulation could be adopted instead of starting from scratch.

Although this promises great benefits, he raised concerns about the possible disadvantages of artificial intelligence and cited as an example the role of facial recognition technology that can be used to track down missing people, but also for “shameful reasons” that he did not specify.

In 2018, Google pledged not to use AI in weapons-related applications that violate international standards or that violate human rights.

Pichai should also meet on Monday with Frans Timmermans, European Commissioner for the European Green Deal, the bloc’s plan to tackle climate change by making the continent climate neutral by 2050, including through technology. He will then travel to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this week.

