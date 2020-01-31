advertisement

Google Trends charts show that interest in Star Trek: Picard from CBS All Access has dropped significantly after the show’s premiere.

Using the search term Star Trek Picard, you can see in the diagrams below that interest in the show peaked on January 24, the day after the show’s premiere. The show premiered on January 23 at 3:00 a.m.CET. Since then it has declined rapidly.

The first graphic shows interest in Star Trek Picard worldwide in the last 30 days. As you can see, it peaks on January 24th and then sinks.

However, Google Trends’s 30-day chart only runs until January 29. That means it excludes the premiere of Episode 2. Episode 2 aired on January 30 at 3:00 a.m.CET.

To make up for this, I also looked at the 7-day table, which includes today, January 24th and 31st. As you can see below, the second episode of Star Trek: Picard peaked at 62. That is almost 40 points less than at the premiere of the first episode.

Not only did I look at the global numbers, I also looked at how the show developed in the US, and although it maintains a bit more endurance, it still suffers from a significant drop between the first and second episodes.

Below is the 30-day chart in the United States. The peak is on January 23rd and January 24th is imminent. As in the global chart, only data up to January 29 is shown.

So, like in the global graphics, I’ve also looked at the last seven days for Star Trek Picard in the USA. This precludes the 30-day peak on January 23. Thus the graphic shows the 24th as a peak in the last 7 days. That means we don’t see the real highlight of the show in this 7-day chart.

However, you may find that the second episode also shows a significant decrease from the first episode. Star Trek Picard reached 88 on January 31 at 12:00 p.m. At 8:00 a.m. it was 10:00 p.m.

It is even more interesting if you compare the show with Disney Plus (The Mandalorian) or Amazon Prime (The Expanse) in the USA.

In fact, the Mandalorian outperforms Star Trek: Picard in a 30-day trend, and The Expanse is only slightly behind. The last episode of the Mandalorian’s first season aired over a month ago on December 27.

The entire fourth season of the Expanse was posted on Amazon Prime on December 13, also more than a month ago.

And only out of my own curiosity did I compare the show with Batwoman and Doctor Who in the USA.

The Google Trends are a good sign for Star Trek: Picard.

What do you think of these Google trends? What do you think about Star Trek: Picard?

