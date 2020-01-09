advertisement

I cut the cord last year. It’s a story for another time, but the bottom line is that I dropped my traditional pay-TV service and switched to a streaming service. Live TV is often on in my household, but really only for background noise. If we really want to watch something on TV, we stream it or watch something recorded on our DVR. However, it is the DVR function that I have missed the most. Of course there are streaming services that offer a virtual DVR function, but in the end I canceled the expensive live TV part of my service because, again, no one in my house actually watches live TV. Why pay $ 40 + per month for a virtual DVR only when I can still stream episodes of all the programs I watch? The key, of course, is to keep track of all the shows I watch, so that I know when new episodes are available to stream.

I spent a lot of time searching for an app that could be my one-stop shop for this. Only a single repository where I could add and keep track of all my favorite programs when new episodes are broadcast. After WWDC 2019 last summer, I thought Apple’s updated TV app might be exactly what I was looking for. Unfortunately it wasn’t. I finally landed on a great free app that does almost exactly what I want, but now it seems that an even better option is being made.

If you are in the same boat as me and you are looking for a great app to keep track of all your shows, I have landed on Hobi. It’s simple, it’s tight, it’s fast and best of all, it’s free. However, it is not perfect for me. “Perfect” would be a similar service that lives under apps that I already use, instead of relying on yet another service that can disappear at any time. And as old readers know, I am a big fan of Google’s services.

I use Chrome as a web browser. I use Gmail for my business e-mail and my personal e-mail. I use Google on my iPhone so much that I never even open Apple’s Safari browser. Instead, I use the Google app to perform all searches and also for the rest of my mobile web browsing. Google’s services are simple, well-designed and they are free, because Google is primarily an advertising company. People have a strong opinion about Google’s business model, but mine: if Google wants to collect my data so that it can offer me targeted ads and provide fantastic personalized experiences that would otherwise be impossible, I am all for it.

With that in mind, you can imagine how happy I was recently to hear that Google is building its own TV program tracking service. Not only that, but it builds the service into something that I use dozens of times a day … Google Search!

The above screenshots were recently posted by 9to5Google and show a new feature that is available to all users. It is called Watchlist and it is a very easy way to keep track of all the shows you watch. After you have added a program to your watch list, you will see the following:

As you can see, movies can also be added to your Google Watchlist, not just TV shows. This is a feature that I have wanted to have in Hobi since I started using it – there are so many movies on my list that aren’t worth seeing in theaters, but I often forget them by the time they finally reach streaming services.

The new Google Watchlist function is still in its infancy. For now it is only available on mobile devices and there is no special app. If you want to see what’s on your watch list, you can access it by searching for “my watch list” on your device or the Collections tab in the Google app. When it comes up – and I hope it will happen – I am sure that Google will add features such as Google Assistant integration with optional new delivery notifications and more. Even in its current state, however, it is already a useful tool for anyone who has cut the cord or wants to keep track of all the movies, TV shows and streaming programs that he or she watches in one place.

