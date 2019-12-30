advertisement

As far as I am concerned, Google Maps no longer only offers a superior navigation experience compared to other map applications that exist. I also notice that I use it more and more often for all kinds of non-cards, such as calling the phone number of a company and calling from the app; view images of the top dishes of a restaurant; check assessments of a company; and much more.

Meanwhile, Google Maps is demonstrably so far ahead of many of its rivals that it also has time to roll out totally useless new features – but features that are fun and even somewhat erratic. Such an addition was noticed in recent days by a Redditor with eagle eye and will undoubtedly be appreciated by fans of Star Wars.

In short: when you are on the web in Google Maps, there is now a Star Wars-like “hyperspace” animation that appears when you switch between planets, similar to when spacecraft in the popular pop culture franchise jump to light speed to make.

To try it out, open Google Maps on the web and zoom out as far as possible. Tap the globe option at the bottom right and then switch to satellite view. Scroll a little further and you should see a menu with different planets on the left side of the screen. Tap one of them and a full screen hyperspace animation will appear before your destination is shown.

It is not entirely clear when this feature was added, but because it is almost an identical representation of what it looks like when crafts in Star Wars jump to light speed, the feature may have been added along with the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker . As we said, this is just a fun additional feature that continues to complement the experience of using Google Maps – which added to the exploration of other planets two years ago, while it was also possible to use Street. View international space station.

