Getting from point A to point B has never been easier, as long as both separate locations are outside. But what if you have to navigate a hospital or head office with an area of ​​a few million square feet? Google Maps, Waze and other navigation apps are incredible tools for outdoor settings, but Google still has to launch navigation and route products to help you find your way inside. But that does not mean that the Waze and Google Maps apps for indoor navigation are not yet there.

Several companies are already using such apps to help their staff find their way, The Wall Street Journal explained in a report this week, with guiding apps that rely on technology other than GPS to locate people indoors.

The MediNav app from Connexient, licensed to hospitals, uses beacons and Bluetooth to locate users. The beacons are connected to accelerometers and the compass of a smartphone, and so they can give navigation instructions. What’s even more interesting is that the software can help users find objects that are very interesting in parts of the hospitals they might not be familiar with, such as wheelchairs, gurneys or IV pumps.

Another example The Journal details relate to Exxon Mobil, which will implement an app for finding its 10,000 employees on the 4.5 million square meter campus in Houston in March. The app comes from the Environmental Systems Research Institute (Esri) and uses Wi-Fi signals and beacons to find a smartphone. Just like the navigation app for hospitals, it could offer additional benefits such as minimizing the time spent outdoors during rainy days or summer heat and facilitating access to lifts and slopes.

In addition to helping employees find colleagues or specific indoor locations, the Exxon app can help optimize routes for technicians and allocate office space.

These extra benefits also emphasize the same concerns as with Waze and Google Maps. Location-based apps are great as long as the user manages the location data themselves. If companies spy on their staff with indoor navigation apps, this can be an unwanted side effect that developers face.

There is another problem with these indoor applications: they only work for employees and are made to cater to specific locations and companies. It will take a while before you can navigate through a busy airport or shopping mall with the same ease, although Google is already working on such functionality for Google Maps

Image source: Waze

