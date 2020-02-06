advertisement

This “most efficient route” sounds like it saves people a lot of time.

Google Maps was launched worldwide in 2005 and has since helped over 1 billion people achieve their goal.

Whether it’s tourists who have been lost in a city or lost delivery men who are looking for a house on a dark night – Google Maps is an absolute stroke of luck for many people. Imagine you have to open a current map today?

On the occasion of her 15th birthday, the app receives a number of new functions.

You’ll see the introduction of an “Explore” tab where you can find information such as ratings and reviews if you get stuck.

A new “Commute” tab is created to ensure that commuters know the “most efficient route”. This means that you can set up your app to get real-time traffic information, travel times and suggestions for alternative routes in advance.

The new Contribute tab also allows users to share information about local areas and provide information about addresses, missing locations, and more.

The Updates tab allows users to get information from local reviewers and chat directly with businesses to get answers to questions.

The updates are expected to be available worldwide in March this year.

