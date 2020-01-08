advertisement

For all the smart and useful additions that Google has made to its browser over the years, there have been a few clunkers. I can never think that I wanted to give a website permission to send me notifications, and although there are undoubtedly several use cases for this function, more often than not, they are nothing more than an annoyance – another box for me before I can read the content or watch the video that I came to see.

It seems that I am not the only one who regards these browser notifications as annoying, as Google has revealed on his Chromium blog this week that they are “a common complaint, as many websites request notification permission on first visit rather than contextually relevant moments in the user’s journey. “

As a result, this is what Google is changing in Chrome 80 to make notifications less intrusive:

To protect notifications as a useful service for users, Chrome 80 displays a new, quieter notification rights user interface that reduces interruptions to notification requests.

Immediately after the release of Chrome 80, users can manually sign up for the new user interface in Settings. In addition, the quieter user interface is automatically enabled for users under two circumstances. Firstly for users who usually block authorization requests and secondly on sites with very low opt-in rates. The automated registration is gradually enabled after the release, while we collect feedback from users and developers.

The silent user interface that you see in the GIF below is available on both desktop and mobile versions of Chrome:

Once Chrome 80 has started, you can go there settings > Site Settings > notifications to “use quieter messages” or turn off notifications altogether. And if you can’t wait that long for the quieter user interface, you can navigate to chrome: // flags / # quiet-notification prompts in your address bar and test in Chrome 79.

