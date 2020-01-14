advertisement

Google is about to stir up a dramatic turmoil in the digital advertising ecosystem that has become increasingly invasive in the way it tracks users on the internet and studies their behavior to be able to offer them more and better ads.

The search giant via a company blog post on Tuesday announced that it would have killed all third-party tracking cookies on the web within two years, a move that follows similar statements from Apple’s Safari and Mozilla’s Firefox browsers. In the case of Google, signaling the change two years in advance is about figuring out how to address the legitimate needs of constituencies such as publishers and advertisers, while also considering the inevitability of this change.

“Users demand more privacy – including transparency, choice and control over how their data is used – and it is clear that the web ecosystem must evolve to meet these increasing demands,” said Chrome engineering director Justin Schuh in the post Tuesday. “Some browsers have responded to these concerns by blocking third-party cookies, but we believe that this has unintended consequences that could adversely affect both users and the web ecosystem.”

All of this stems from Google’s announcement in August of its so-called Privacy Sandbox initiative, Schuh continues, trying to help develop a new set of open standards to improve privacy on the web – indeed to improve this open-source use initiative as a springboard to make the internet “more private and safer for users, while publishers are also supported.”

Of course, Google can close a way for advertisers to earn money this way, which can cause antitrust problems, because Google’s Chrome browser is the most popular in the world – with a market share of nearly 70%, according to a recent statistical analysis. Moreover, this news comes a day before the version of Microsoft’s Edge browser based on the Chrome web browser starts rolling out. And, as CNBC points out, that browser will have enabled “tracking prevention” from the start.

According to Schuh’s post, this effort is still a work at Google: “By undermining the business model of many ad-supported websites, blunt approaches to cookies encourage the use of opaque techniques, such as fingerprints (replacing an invasive solution for cookies) that privacy and control of users. We believe that we as a community can and must do better. “

Image source: Julien de Rosa / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

