For several months, Android users have been contacting Reddit and Google Support forums to question the apparent disappearance of Google Play Store notifications that should have informed them about the successful completion of an app update. “I recently noticed that notifications that you have app updates available, as well as notifications that an app has been automatically updated (disappeared),” noted a Reddit user. “I have not changed any settings in the Play Store or the notifications … Does anyone else have this problem?”

It turned out not to be a bug – Google did this on purpose, presumably to help people better manage and handle the flow of incoming notifications they receive during the day.

A Google spokesperson confirmed to Android Police, after a few months that some users received the notifications and then saw them disappear again, that their absence was officially intentional. You have actually been able to silence the warnings to let you know that an app has been updated, but in the future Google wants it to be the status quo.

Fewer app notifications to deal with is a good thing if you ask me – and, in case you are wondering, it will still be easy to check which apps have been updated. All you have to do is open the Google Play Store and check it manually. Or you can opt out of automatic updates and remind you to update everything manually. Google has not given any explanation as to why it made this change, so we must assume that the goal is to help people cut back on reporting overloads. This also comes after Version 80 of Chrome for Android and promises a quieter user interface for notification rights to prevent users from being bombarded with notification requests. If you usually block this type of request, the setting is automatically enabled for you.

Image source: Alastair Grant / AP / Shutterstock

