The Google parent alphabet no longer uses an intellectual property licensing scheme known as “Double Irish, Dutch Sandwich”. This allowed the company to delay the payment of U.S. taxes, as evidenced by the 2018 tax returns.

A Google spokesman confirmed that the licensing structure would be canceled. He said this was in line with international rules and was following changes in U.S. tax law in 2017.

According to Reuters reports from the Netherlands, Google transferred EUR 21.8 billion to Bermuda through its Dutch holding company in 2018, after EUR 19.9 billion in 2017. Google announced that it will close the proceedings after 2019.

“The management has not yet confirmed a date for the company’s licensing activities to end. However, management believes that this termination will take place on December 31, 2019 or in 2020, ”said the Dutch applicant.

“As a result, the company’s sales and related cost base resulting from licensing activities will cease from this date,” the filing with the Dutch Chamber of Commerce said.

Like other multinational companies that use international tax minimization strategies, Google has always said that it pays all of its taxes.

“We are now simplifying our corporate structure and will license our intellectual property [IP] not from Bermuda but from the United States,” said a spokesman in a statement.

“Including all annual and one-time income taxes over the past 10 years, our effective global tax rate was over 23 percent, with more than 80 percent of that tax due in the United States.

Under Dutch, Irish, and U.S. tax laws, Google has had an effective single-digit tax rate on its profits outside the United States for more than a decade, which is approximately a quarter of the average tax rate in overseas markets.

The subsidiary in the Netherlands was used to transfer the royalty income earned outside of the United States to Google Ireland Holdings, a Bermuda-based subsidiary where companies do not pay income tax.

The tax strategy was legal and allowed Google to avoid triggering US income taxes or European withholding taxes on the funds that make up the majority of overseas profits.

Under pressure from the European Union and the United States, Ireland decided in 2014 to end the agreement and to end Google’s Irish tax benefits in 2020.

The Trump administration’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which came into force in January 2018, ended the reason for U.S. companies to hoard foreign profits offshore. Now profits made and taxed abroad are not subject to taxation when returned to the United States.

In the Bermuda filing for 2018, Bermuda-based “Google Ireland Holdings Unlimited Co.” stated that it would no longer issue intellectual property licenses or hold debt instruments in the future, but would continue the equity investment business. – Reuters

