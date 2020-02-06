advertisement

Google Maps turns Thursday 15 and Google celebrates the milestone accordingly. The navigation app is easily one of the most popular and useful apps that Google has made so far, and an indispensable app on any smartphone, regardless of the operating system. In the past year, Google has extensively updated Maps, adapted the design and added various new functions, including augmented reality (AR) directions, support for incognito browsing, Waze-like crowdsourced incident reports and better living-work experiences. But Google has saved an important update for the app to celebrate its 15th birthday. Starting today you will receive a new Google Maps logo, a great new design and a few new tricks.

The first thing you will notice when you update the app on Android and iPhone is the new logo. It is a colorful version of the pin that you have placed on Google for the past 15 years.

Image source: Google

advertisement

But what you really care about is what happens after you open the app. And Google has made major changes to those two, extending the bottom menu to five tabs, including Explore, Commuting, Saved, Contributions, and Updates.

Image source: Google

The Explore tab contains information from places near you, whether it’s food or entertainment, and it works just like before.

Image source: Google

The home-to-work menu is also unchanged. That is where you set up your daily commute to receive real-time traffic information, travel times and suggestions.

However, the For You tab has disappeared. Instead, you will find three new tabs, including Saved, Contributions, and Updates. On the Saved tab you can see all nearby attractions that you may be interested in and that may come in handy when you travel or visit places of interest. The Contribute menu so you don’t add details about the places you visit with Maps, as well as write reviews and upload photos if you want to do so in Maps. Finally, the Updates section provides information about what is happening in your area from local experts and publishers.

Image source: Google

In addition to these changes, Google has also released some exciting features that can improve your commute. Transit information now gives a few extra details about your upcoming journeys. Maps show temperature and accessibility details and it will tell you if your ride has security on board or a ladies’ section. Japanese users can also choose a route based on the number of available carriages, to increase their chances of a seat.

Image source: Google

These functions will be introduced in March and will gradually be expanded to more markets. Google also said it will send surveys to riders to improve the service. In other words, it will not surprise you if you will not see this extra data everywhere that Google Maps could offer you.

Image source: Google

Finally, Google also improves Live View. In the coming months, Google Maps mode allows you to lay navigation data on actual images of your surroundings while you walk the streets of your city, discover the place you are looking for, by indicating the right direction and telling you how far your destination is.

Chris Smith began to write about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it, he shared his views on technical issues with readers around the world. Unfortunately, when he does not write about gadgets, he fails to keep them away, although he desperately tries. But that is not necessarily a bad thing.

.

advertisement