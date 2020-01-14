advertisement

Google acquired Irish retail company Pointy as part of a multi-million euro deal.

Pointy was founded in 2014 by Mark Cummins and Charles Bibby and offers small retailers the ability to view their inventory online without having to invest in a complete e-commerce system. The app redirects customers to the location where certain items are available instead of forwarding them to e-commerce giants like Amazon.

advertisement

Pointy is expected to continue operating from its own offices in Dublin and developing its product platform.

The deal is expected to close in the coming weeks. Although no value was attached to the acquisition, Pointy previously raised $ 19.2 million from investors, including a Series B round in 2018 that raised $ 12 million.

Retailers connect the “pointy box” to the shop’s barcode scanner and then use the scanner as usual. The device is already paired with the Pointy website. As soon as the dealer puts the scanner into operation, the system uses algorithms and machine learning to estimate the inventory.

The company had previously partnered with Google, including the “See what’s in store” feature that allows thousands of local merchants to view the data on Google. Other partnerships include the POS companies Lightspeed, Clover and Square.

The company’s investors include Frontline Ventures, Polaris Capital, Draper Associates, WordPress founder Matt Mullenweg, Google Maps co-founder Lars Rasmussen, Transferwise co-founder Taavet Hinrikus and Bebo co-founder Michael Birch. Former Irish rugby player Jamie Heaslip also supported the company.

“Pointy’s vision is to make the world’s offline products searchable for consumers – and to enable retailers to become smart retailers,” said Will Prendergast, a partner of Frontline Ventures. “After the acquisition, Google will continue to implement Pointy technology to further improve the local customer experience – and empower local retailers to become more efficient and profitable.”

advertisement