A few days ago, a Huawei official said that the Chinese smartphone supplier is done with Google for good.

The company added that “an open Android ecosystem” is its first choice, but that it can develop its own in case it is unable to use Google. Huawei has been stripped of its ability to do business with US technology companies, including software solutions such as Google. That is why the Mate 30 Pro flagship was launched with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) on board instead of Google. This means that you cannot install the Play Store on the phone and retrieve your favorite Android apps. Also, popular apps from Google, such as YouTube, Gmail and Google Maps, are not available on Huawei hardware that has been built since the US ban came into force last May. It appears that Huawei may not even be able to launch an Android phone with Google on board, and that is because the US government is pursuing additional sanctions against the Chinese giant.

Huawei is about to launch at least a few exciting Android handsets, including the P40 Pro to be unveiled in France next month, and the Mate X2, which is expected to appear at MWC later this month. However, by the time the foldable of Huawei becomes official, the US can announce additional measures that would limit exports to China, including Huawei. The news comes from two sources who are familiar with the case, per Reuters.

The Trump administration will meet on February 28 to discuss China and Huawei and will include government officials, including Trade Minister of the Ministry of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, Defense Minister Mark Esper and Mike Pompeo, Foreign Minister.

The government planned to block more technology shipments to Huawei in November, but opposition from the Pentagon, which said the plan would harm US interests, and the Treasury Department stopped those plans.

Huawei already has no access to important hardware and software from American companies, so it is unclear what an extensive blockade would do. In the meantime, Huawei has not stopped producing smartphones and last year became the second largest smartphone supplier in the world, with a turnover increase of almost 35 million compared to 2018, despite the American ban.

Allegedly the government is trying to keep sensitive technology out of the reach of Huawei and China and to limit Chinese investment in the US, the report said. A continuous battle between the US and China concerns 5G network equipment. The US has urged the allies not to use Huawei technology to build a 5G infrastructure, pointing out safety issues. However, these allies do not have a uniform policy on this, with the UK being one of the countries that has decided not to limit access to 5G to Huawei.

In other words, if you are out to get the P40 Pro and its unique design and brand new camera system, you have to get used to the idea that there are no Google apps on it.

