advertisement

Freshman quarterback Brycen Goodine converted a win with 1.5 seconds left to lift the host Syracuse to a 75-73 victory over Wake Forest in an Atlantic Coast game on Saturday night.

Goodine’s basket followed a failed 3-point attempt by Elijah Hughes with three seconds left.

The Orange (14-9, 7-5 ACC) held the game after blowing a 16-point lead early in the second half.

advertisement

Buddy Boeheim’s layup with 1:43 left ahead of Siracuse 71-70.

Wake Forest could not convert on its next two possessions, and Hughes made two free throws to extend the lead to 73-70 with 32 seconds left.

Ismael Massoud sank a 3-pointer to tie the score with 21 seconds left. Goodine then made the game-winning return.

Boeheim led Siracuse with 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting, including five of nine in the 3-point range. Hughes scored 20 points and eight rebounds and Quincy Guerrier had 13 points before throwing.

Wake Forest (10-13, 4-10) was led by Olivier Sarr’s 15 points and nine rebounds. Chaundee Brown had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Wake Forest amassed a 16-point deficit in the second half wrestling Siracuse 25-10 after halftime.

Boeheim had 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range in the first half, and Guerrier extended 10 points to help Siracuse take a 38-30 lead.

Syracuse scored the first eight points of the second half to increase its lead to 46-30 with 18:21 left in regulation, but Wake Forest responded with a 10-0 goal.

Sarr is dunk with 16:29 remaining blocking the run, cutting the lead to 46-40. Andrien White had two three pointers in that stretch.

After the Demon Deacons cut the lead to 54-51 with 12:46 left, Siracuse responded with baskets from Joseph Girard II and Guerrier in successive possessions.

Wake Forest got the first lead since the opening minutes of the game on two free throws by Brandon Childress with 5:29 left.

– Starting the media level

advertisement