By LYNN ELBER AP TV author

PASADENA, California – Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will share the tasks for the Golden Globes ceremony in 2021.

Poehler himself announced the announcement at a television critics meeting on Saturday, just a week after the ceremony, with Ricky Gervais as the presenter, had aired.

“There are no two funnier people anywhere,” said Poehler, who introduced himself with the name of an NBC publicist who should have opened the network’s all-day presentation of its programming.

An ironic Poehler said the network was happy that the two of them had found enough time in their busy schedule to take on the globes. You have hosted three times before.

At the ceremony last Sunday, Gervais’ snarky jokes received mixed reviews and reactions from the prominent audience in his fifth round as a moderator. Poehler and Fey were received warmer for their comedic approach.

Gervais repeatedly said during the ceremony that it was the last time he wanted to celebrate. A total of 18.3 million viewers tuned in, a small drop from the 18.6 million viewers who watched the 2019 ceremony co-authored by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.

“There’s no denying that Tina and Amy’s comedic chemistry is contagious,” said Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which awards the television and film awards. “We can’t wait for the dynamic duo to return to the Golden Globes stage.”

Poehler joked that she couldn’t wait to award the best film award for the video “Puppy Dog Bouncing in the Box Like This”.

NBC keeps them busy: The network announced on Saturday that it was renewing the “Making It” craft show, moderated and produced by Poehler and Nick Offerman, former castmates for “Parks and Recreation”.

The date for next year’s Golden Globes will be announced later, NBC said.

