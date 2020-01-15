advertisement

Good weather ensures that the BCRR Winter Series starts quickly

Winter has at least not been like winter, and that’s good news for the people who put together the Bucks County Roadrunners Club’s annual winter series.

The snowfall was negligible as the WS neared its center on the 11-race schedule at Tyler State Park.

However, there are some predictions for Saturday, which are probably not enough to cancel or change the polar bear 8-mile event on Sunday.

“The weather has been incredible so far,” says winter series director John O’Brien. “No races were canceled or changed. It was a great start. “

The winter series is offering finisher medals for the first time this year. Every runner who qualifies for an age group award and completes the 100 km total distance of the races will receive this commemoration.

These, combined with moderate racing conditions, have produced many runners.

“Our numbers have been high for every race this season so far,” said O’Brien. A typical race pulls almost 300 runners up the challenging Tyler Hills.

The winter series has been offering off-season races since the club was founded in 1978.

Defending champion Jamie Gray made another quick start after five races and has to admit defeat this year. Allyson Thompson is also unbeaten in women.

The BCRR Winter Series raises money for a number of great purposes.

For example, around $ 400 was raised for the Give a Christmas Fund at the Jingle Bell 5.3 miler.

In the meantime, a new topic seems to be coming out every week.

The club’s wild card race happened to coincide with the Eagles’ wild card playoff game, so there was a little more excitement this Sunday. And no doubt there were more than a few green hats, tops and gloves on the field.

Wildcard director Joe Boyce had a bit of fun designing a course that included the most treacherous slopes of Tyler.

Boyce, who also runs the club’s McTuesday Night Group at Yardley, says it’s fun to watch runners’ reactions to the track as they reach the finish line.

“It’s a course you don’t know in advance,” says Boyce. “The level of difficulty is measured by how many obscene gestures we have in the target. It is the perfect mix of pain and pleasure. “

For experienced runners, the races combine competition with pleasure. The after parties in the pavilion are legendary. Coffee, hot chocolate, soft pretzels, sweets and more.

“There’s something for everyone,” says Boyce.

More information about the winter series can be found at www.bcrrclub.com.

racing Calendar

Sunday

BCRR Winter Series Polar Bear, 8 miles, 9 a.m., Tyler State Park, Newtown. Contact www.bcrrclub.com

