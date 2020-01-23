advertisement

Next week in Good Trouble Season 2, Episode 13, almost everything will be threatened in some way. Although the title for this upcoming episode is “Daylight,” there are some characters that will sink into the dark. Take Mariana, for example, who is slowly realizing that she is facing serious drama at work. She has to figure out how to stay afloat, and that’s difficult because some people have treated her with Speckulate from the start.

In the meantime, Davia will find that there are some ramifications for her recent actions – and for Callie and Jamie there are ramifications for a case that they have accepted. They are both strong-willed and for this reason it is easy to see why something like their work would cause them problems.

CarterMatt has the full episode 13 episode of Good Trouble, season 2, with more information about the next steps:

The case between Callie and Jamie is put to the test by a case. Mariana’s position in Speckulate is under threat. Malika has a new opportunity that could be endangered by her legal problems. Davia faces the unintended consequences of her behavior.

During this particular episode, we’ll have a chance to see a number of different surprises and maybe a few stepping stones. This is not an episode in which things become easy. Instead, it could break some characters’ hearts because we see some people take the risk of some serious suspects.

Ultimately, however, we will continue to emphasize this – Good Trouble should essentially be a hopeful show. That doesn’t fill every single moment on the way with sunshine, happiness and roses. There are some darker edges that you need to be prepared for here and there.

