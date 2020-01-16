advertisement

Next week in Episode 12 of Good Trouble, Season 2, you have a chance to see a bigger fight. At the same time, you will see characters doing their best to show a little compassion.

Take, for example, what’s going on with Callie and Judge Wilson. Have you always been on the best way? Not exactly. They are known to clash, but the judge has also been shown here and there to listen to Callie – along with a few other points of view. In “Gumboot Becky” you will see how her dynamism works in an interesting way after he has dealt with difficult times.

CarterMatt includes the full episode 12 of Good Trouble, Season 2, with more information about upcoming tasks:

Davia becomes undesirable in school when attempts to reach her students fail. Callie helps Judge Wilson after complaining of a devastating loss, and Malika tries to fix things with Isaac.

There are a lot of different dynamics emerging in this upcoming episode, and we’ll probably learn a bit more about how they all dealt with adversity before. Have you ever dealt with it? For sure. Damn it, thanks to the protest and the police, we saw a lot of it for Malika tonight. The truth is that there will always be a fight in the world of Good Trouble … and there will likely be some setbacks that you will encounter along the way. You must remain optimistic about the light at the end of the tunnel and be ready to deal with the dark.

Given that we’re just starting the second half of the season, you have to expect that the darkness will be everywhere – and that this could prove devastating for some characters.

