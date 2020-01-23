advertisement

A “good Samaritan” went to the aid of two police officers attacked on a street in Fife.

Police were assaulted after stopping their van to deal with the youths who were fighting at Crosshill, but they were outnumbered as they attempted to tackle the disorder.

Jordan Baxter and Callum Morris appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

advertisement

Baxter, 23, of Malcolm Street, Ballingry, admitted that on September 4 on Main Street, he assaulted a police officer by pulling him to the ground and wrestling with him.

He also assaulted a policewoman.

Morris, 22, of Castle Avenue, Crosshill, admitted to assaulting the same police officer by taking his clothes and hair.

They both admitted to resisting the officers, shouting, swearing and wrestling with them.

Tax MP Dev Kapadia said the two men were about to deal with a separate case when they met a group of young people fighting on the street.

He said, “The group was acting aggressively and fighting against each other. They stopped the van and tried to end the disturbance.

“The two accused continued their behavior.

“During the attacks, the officers called for help. They were outnumbered but a good Samaritan stopped and came to their rescue until help arrived. He was then thanked by them. “

Sheriff James MacDonald has called for reports and the couple will be sentenced in February.

advertisement