advertisement

Good omens coming to BBC Two tonight – here’s everything you need to know about the series.

Michael Sheen and David Tennant are part of the cast of all actors for Good Omens, a humorous fantasy drama.

Described as “equal parts humor and horror, fantasy and drama”, Good Omens begins airing on BBC Two tonight after its online premiere via Amazon Prime.

advertisement

The episodes will air on BBC Two at 9 p.m. each week on Wednesday evening, starting this evening on January 15. Alternatively, the series is available to be streamed in full via Amazon Prime Video.

Hear good omens on Amazon now here

Good omens

Good Omens is based on the beloved and internationally successful novel of the same name by Terry Pratchett (Hogfather) and Gaiman.

Sheen will play the role of the somewhat difficult angel and the rare book dealer Aziraphale, and Tennant will play his counterpart, the fast-paced living demon Crowley.

Adria Arjona (True Detective, Narcos, Emerald City, Pacific Rim: Uprising) joins them on the cast. Arjona will play Anathema Device, a practical occultist and descendant of the ancient witch Agnes Nutter.

The cast also includes Jack Whitehall (Fresh Meat, Bad Education) as Newton Pulsifer aka Newt – an unpaid employee turned witch hunter and Michael McKean (Better Call Saul, This is Spinal Tap) who will assume the role of Sergeant Shadwell , the head of the sorcerer’s army who sends him on a mission.

Miranda Richardson (Harry Potter, Churchill) will play the role of Madame Tracy, the medium and part-time courtesan who helps out the couple as they try to save the world of Armageddon.

Additional characteristics of the Nina Sosanya distribution (W1A, Marcella, Love, Actually) as Sister Mary Loquacious of the Chattering Order of St Beryl, Ned Dennehy (Broken, Peaky Blinders, Dickensian) as Duke of Hell Hastur and Ariyon Bakare (The Dark Night, New Blood) in as a colleague Duke of Hell Ligur.

In the opening episode, we are introduced to the difficult angel / rare book dealer Aziraphale and his counterpart, the fast-living demon Crowley, who have both lived among Earth’s mortals from the start and who have become rather fond of lifestyle and of each other.

So it’s very bad news for both of them that, if heaven and hell get out of it, the world will end on Saturday. Everything seems to unfold according to the Divine Plan. Except that someone seems to have lost the Antichrist…

Aziraphale and Crowley agree to join forces to prevent Armageddon.

They are trying to raise the Antichrist in a balanced and humane way, but are they focusing their efforts in the right direction?

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement