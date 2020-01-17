advertisement

For those out there who were overly concerned that Lip would leave the shameless world of Chicago this season, this is a sign of hope. It feels like the character wants to stay, although there is a possibility that he, Tami and Fred will settle in Chicago. This has raised numerous questions as to whether Jeremy Allen White is leaving the show or not, and we don’t have a clear answer to these questions yet. We only have hope for now – and since season 11 will soon be the last one on Showtime, we can imagine that the producers will fight to keep it with them for at least another year.

If you haven’t heard anything yet, Shameless Season 10 finale is called “Gallavich!” And will air later this month. The story will likely culminate with the wedding of Ian and Mickey, but there will be a number of other storylines. Take, for example, Debbie, who makes a decision about where to lead her romantic life and new business conflicts for Kevin and V.

Would you like to know a few details about the next steps now? Then check out the full roundup of Season 10 finale of Shameless:

advertisement

Liam beats Gallagher’s Frank; Lip is working to convince Tami to stay in Chicago with her baby. Debbie turns a new romantic page; Kev’s new business takes off; V wonders where the money is going.

Will there be a big cliffhanger at the end of the episode? There might be something about Lip’s future, not that we think Shameless is the kind of show one needs. Keep in mind that it will definitely get a solid audience, and that it is a dedicated audience that doesn’t really get involved with teasing and cliffhangers. The finale will be a crazy ride, and we hope it’ll be enough to calm us down until we set off for season 11 premiere this summer. This is at least a short reversal before we reach the end of the street!

Similar news – Be sure to get some more information about Shameless

What do you want to see at the Shameless Season 10 Finale?

Do you think lip will stay? Share this in the comments now, and be sure to get more news. (Photo: Showtime.)

advertisement