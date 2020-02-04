advertisement

Good Morning America presenter and former NFL star Michael Strahan declared Birds of Prey the “first superhero film for women”.

In an advertising segment for the upcoming film with Margot Robbie, Jurnee Smollet, Ella Jay Basco and Rosie Perez, Strahan introduced the film and said: “So much woman power in this film. But in everything about this film. This is the first all-female superhero film. Produced, staged and written by women, that’s incredible. “

GRL POWER at @GMA with the # BirdsOfPrey cast! # MargotRobbie @ jurneesmollett @ rosieperezbklyn @ ellajaybasco @ birdsofpreywb pic.twitter.com/5C8WCuGO1Q

– Good Morning America (@GMA), February 4, 2020

It is a complete invention and seems to be a studio theme as well, since Strahan forgets that the film is about DC Comics characters who say, “Margot, there are obviously so many characters in the Marvel Universe, this universe sequel … “Jurnee Smollett has to interrupt him to inform him:” DC, Michael. “Strahan tries to play the answer:” DC, I know. DC. “

First of all, the film has a number of male characters. Ewan McGregor plays Roman Sionis aka Black Mask and Chris Messina plays Victor Zsasz. They even advertised these characters with their own posters.

The film also has a number of men who not only produced the film but were also involved in the production.

IMDB reports that David Ayer, Walter Hamada, Geoff Johns, Hans Ritter and Galen Vaisman are executive producers of the film. Donald Sparks is a co-producer and Bryan Unkeless is also a producer alongside Margot Robbie and Sue Kroll.

The film was directed by Cathy Yan and written by Christina Hodson. However, the music is made by Daniel Pemberton. Matthew Libatique is recognized as a cameraman. The film was edited by Jay Cassidy and Evan Schiff. Many men are involved in the production of this film.

There were also many superhero films in which female characters played the main role. Most recently, Warner Bros. and DC Films released Wonder Woman in 2017. Marvel Studios released Captain Marvel last year.

In 1984 we had supergirl with Helen Slater. Elektra with Jennifer Garner was released in 2005. Tank Girl directed by Rachel Talalay and Lori Petty were released in 1995. And let’s not forget Halle Barry’s Catwoman, based on a story by Theresa Rebeck.

This is just further evidence that DC Films doesn’t trust Birds of Prey since the release date is now a week away. First, she has Ewan McGregor, who repeats the same lines about everyday misogyny to everyone who puts a microphone in her mouth, and now we have Good Morning America, who declares the film to be the first superhero film of all women, although the film’s main villain is a man is. and the main protagonist, Harley Quinn, is an insane psychopath villain and far from a real superhero.

Birds of Prey will be released on February 7, 2020. According to the latest cinema projections, $ 49 million will be earned at the box office at the opening weekend and a total of $ 135 million at the box office.

What do you think of Strahan, who declares the film as “the first superhero film for women”?

