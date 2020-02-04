advertisement

Defending champion Arellano knew he needed an hour-long effort against a team that could win to return from their first loss at the 95th NCAA women’s volleyball tournament.

The Lady Chiefs weren’t quite up to the standards they set, but they produced enough to take a 25-14, 26-28, 25-19, 25-16 win over the Letran Lady Knights at the Filoil Flying V Center she came closer to a semi-final.

“We won,” said coach Obet Javier from Arellano, “but we still had a lot of mistakes.”

And luckily firepower.

Regine Arocha got through with 19 points, including three service aces, while MVP Necole Ebuen and Carla Donato scored 13 and 12 points for the Lady Chiefs, who encountered a stubborn opponent who seemed barely intimidated by the reigning three-time champions ,

In the second set, Letran had a 24:19 lead before Arellano swallowed the whole pillow to forge a deadlock at 24. But instead of wilting, the Lady Knights played against the Lady Chiefs to end the match in one set.

However, Arellano’s depth and talent was enough to lure the Lady Chiefs into safer waters on their way to their sixth win in seven games.

Letran fell to 3: 3 and fell behind San Beda (4: 2), which should be a hectic race for the fourth semifinals.

Chamberlaine Cuñada, who delivered a 28-point performance in a brave 5-set win over Lyceum last week, finished 16th for Letran this time. Julienne Castro contributed 10 points and 10 excavations for the Lady Knights.

