The early bracket of NCAA basketball revealed numerous conversations and questions. This latest roundtable discusses everything that has gone under.

There were a lot of opinions and thoughts from NCAA basketball fans and analysts after Saturday’s first season was revealed by the selection committee. They gave us a glimpse of the top 16 seeds and where they currently stand, although we know that everything will change in the next month.

What happened from the parenthesis revelation will surely be part of this week’s roundtable, along with other notable storylines in sports. Here are the contributors who answer the five burning questions for this week:

Joey Loose – @ jloose128

Bryan Mauro – @threecolorbeard

Jay Anderson – @heregojayagain

1. What was your biggest discount from the early preview on Saturday?

loose

There were no real surprises in the preview of the brackets, though I wonder if the state of Michigan will be in the top 4 at the time the brackets are exposed. The Big Ten’s competitive strength will bring more bids to the league, but they cost a lot of time on the starting lines.

Mauro

Gonzaga is the total number 3 I had imagined but didn’t know how the committee would see the state of San Diego. I was also surprised where they had butlers. I think Butler is better than that, and those who get them in their region will want them to be seeded higher.

Anderson

The biggest advantage for me is that we will have a lot of different looks in the early previews because there is still so much time left in the season. That the state of San Diego is one of the top seeds in the east spoke for this feeling. I think at the end of the season we can see some interesting combinations of the top 16 seeds that will last until March.

