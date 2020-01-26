advertisement

Gonzaga College 22 Blackrock College 21

This special Gonzaga crew was given hero status when they humiliated Blackrock for the first time in school history on Sunday in the Leinster Senior Cup at Energia Park.

It seemed the least likely outcome when Blackrock rumbled forward in the first half and James Culhane, Matthew Wood and Aaron Rowan scattered corpses in attack and defense.

They were good value for money for the 13 points achieved by pushing the pressure points into Gonzaga’s defense. Tom Gavigan scored penalties in the third and twelfth minute – on either side of another that withdrew from the left.

When Gonzaga’s resistance was pierced for seven points, he had the hallmark of a fatal attack.

It was also a matter of beauty, the Blackrock Maul, which had previously been driven for 20 meters, was used as a decoy to send Sam Small home and send Tom Henderson home, who scored 13-0 in half an hour ,

Harry Colbert’s three-point answer was not particularly meaningful, especially when Gavigan ended half with his third for 16-3 during the break.

The look of the competition changed when Gonzaga wing Simon Wilson jumped to the left and the same man claimed Colbert’s crossfield kick for an excellent attempt, which Colbert converted to a 1-0 game in the 39th minute.

There was a hectic game period when none of the schools could dominate. Blackrock hooker Charlie O’Carroll galloped along the sideline and Harry Colbert called back to drop it when he countered out of his 22.

The longer it took, the better for Gonzaga, as the game was leveled out as a competition and the tension on both sides led to mistakes.

Ben Brownlee’s recovery of Gavigan’s chip was the key to their success. Wing John Francis Campbell saw Blackrock’s second attempt in the 59th minute and took the lead.

At this point, flankers Arthur Henry and Wilson came to the fore and continued to push Gonzaga when everything seemed lost.

Brownlee came to the rescue twice, stripped the ball into contact and triggered another dangerous attack with sales.

In time, Gonzaga was attacked by the jet, Noah Maguire almost got in before the wing Hugh Lynn jumped over on the right.

The crowd and Gonzaga were in full swing, Wilson took Colbert’s pass off his shoes for his second try to make it a one-point game.

It was up to Colbert to be calm enough to turn defeat into victory in one fell swoop, and he was up to the task.

GONZAGA: J McNulty; H. Lynn, B. Barron, J. Browne, S. Wilson; H. Colbert, E. O. Callaghan; G. Morris, G. Kenny, R. Shaw, S. Carroll, S. O’Connell, A. Henry, T. Cullen (Capt.), H. Fitzgerald.

Replacement: D Colbert for Browne 47 minutes; M Colgan for O’Callaghan 50 minutes; N Maguire for G Morris 60 minutes.

BLACKROCK: S Murray; T. Henderson, S. Small, B. Brownlee, JF Campbell; T. Gavigan, M. Cullen; S. Barron, C. Carroll, H. Malley, M. Morrissey (Capt.), A. Simpson, J. Culhane, M. Wood, A. Rowan.

Substitutions: H Maguire for O’Malley, J Kenny for Henderson, both 47 minutes; D Walsh for Rowan 60 minutes; J Byrne for Simpson 63 minutes; P McCarthy for O’Carroll 69 minutes; L Heylin for Barron, M Moloney for Gavigan, both 70 minutes.

Referee: P. Hancock, Leinster Branch.

