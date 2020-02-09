advertisement

We received a preview of bracketology from the selection committee this weekend. Which have benefited both on and off the pitch overall?

We are less than six weeks ahead of the regular seasonal and conference tournament games, and news and updates regarding bracketology are required. And thanks to the new tradition of the selection committee to publish a “preview of the brackets”, we now have an idea of ​​where everyone is.

At 12.30 p.m. ET. On Saturday afternoon, the selection committee presented whom it had chosen as the top 16 seeds in the top 4 of the individual regions. Overall, there weren’t too many surprises as Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga and San Diego State each numbered the number one seed. The bears were No. 1 in the overall standings, which allowed them to move south.

However, it wasn’t even hours after the current seeds were announced that the teams in the top 16 started to lose. Villanova, Auburn, Oregon, West Virginia and Michigan State have all lost today and are sure to sow one or two seeds. Others like Florida, Texas and Memphis have put themselves in a position to drop out of the NCAA tournament field after several defeats.

But there were many teams from last week that ended up in the victory column. As usual, several Big Ten programs won against each other to break away from the pack. Other teams needed victories, including Michigan over Michigan State and Cincinnati over Wichita State.

Here’s an overview of this week’s five biggest winners, with the bracket unveiling also playing a role in the picture.

