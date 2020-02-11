advertisement

As we move closer to post-season, let’s take a look at what NCAA basketball middle teams and players have noticed this week.

Best performance, team – Gonzaga Bulldogs

Are the Gonzaga Bulldogs the best team in the country? I really do not know it. This college basketball season was absurd and I honestly don’t think this Gonzaga team is necessarily better than last year’s version. But this season’s zags certainly have a stronger impact on the nation’s best team claim, and the absolute demolition of Saint Marys on Saturday was further evidence of that claim.

The Bulldogs went to the McKeon Pavilion and gave the Gaels a 90:60 defeat, the worst since 2001. Saint Mary’s is the alleged top challenger for Gonzaga at the West Coast Conference this year and has been a top 25 team season at times , And even with 23 points from Star Jordan Ford, the Bulldogs wiped the floor with them. Drew Timme, Gonzaga’s seventh top scorer (Gonzaga has seven players in double digits on average!), Lost 20 points with almost perfect shooting (7-8 from the field and 6-6 from the line). For good reason, the Bulldogs also destroyed Loyola-Marymount 85-67 at home on Thursday.

Gonzaga is second behind Baylor in the latest AP poll, behind San Diego State in the last NET leaderboard, and behind Baylor and Kansas in the first season announced by the NCAA committee. If they do business for the rest of the regular season and WCC tournament, chances are that they are number one overall. They still have a second game against Saint Mary and San Francisco and a street game at BYU, some of the best numbers the WCC has to offer. A top seed is becoming more and more likely.

