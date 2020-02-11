advertisement

With the bracket reveal in the past, there have been several shifts in my projected bracket area. Gonzaga and Dayton were among the youngest winners.

Last weekend was perhaps the most turbulent of the entire NCAA basketball season in terms of bracketology. Of course, the action was the focus on the pitch as the teams struggled to resume victory, but that wasn’t the only source of excitement. The Big Dance selection committee also took the time to release their top 16 with a little over a month to selection Sunday. This was eagerly anticipated given the unpredictability of this season, but the results roughly matched the predictions of many bracketologists (myself included).

The following is a brief overview of how the committee’s early bracket reveal was shaken on February 8:

No. 1 seed: Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga, State of San Diego

No. 2 seeds: Duke, Dayton, Louisville, West Virginia

No. 3 seeds: Maryland, State of Florida, Seton Hall, Villanova

No. 4 seeds: Auburn, Oregon, Butler, State of Michigan.

Since there have been three days of college hoops action since the unveiling, there have already been some shifts in this top 16. Bracketologists have also been able to learn a bit about what the committee is highlighting this season from the unveiling. As a result, my projected field for this update has changed a lot during the week.

Now let’s dive straight into this edition of my bracketology without further ado. The next update after this will be released on Friday, February 14th.

