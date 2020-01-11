advertisement

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has made a decision to leave Real Madrid, according to The Sun.

The Frenchman wants a new challenge, and he is ready to leave the club, despite his long-term contract at Stamford Bridge.

N’Golo Kante has four years left on Chelsea’s contract, and the Frenchman has been a long-term target for the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid had previously tried to sign Kante from Chelsea before signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge in the 2018/19 season.

N’Golo Kante has signed a £ 32million deal for Chelsea with his other Premier League partner from Leicester City, and in the summer of 2016 Antonio Conte was the Blues’ head coach.

Last season’s French World Cup winner won the English Premier League title with Leicester City as the foxes surprised the sports world under Claudio Ranieri, who is the former Blues boss.

According to the Daily Express, Real are still interested in N’Golo Kante, but the club will have to pay a record price of more than £ 100m for the club, provided they can persuade Chelsea to sell him.

