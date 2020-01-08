advertisement

In March 2019, developer Daedalic Entertainment announced that it was working on a new Lord of the Rings game to be released in 2021. At the time, the studio said the game would be launched on PC and “at that time all relevant console platforms,” ​​but in conversation with Edge Magazine for the February 2020 issue, Daedalic confirmed that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is indeed available will be on PS5 and Xbox Series X at the launch next year.

In addition to being one of the first studios to announce a multi-platform game for next-gen consoles, Daedalic has also shared some new details about Gollum, which sounds like a departure from the movies.

According to the article, Gollum will be a stealth game with huge levels and an emphasis on the protagonist’s dual personalities, but will show less violence than other Lord of the Rings media. Art director Mathias Fischer notes that the size of Gollum was not clear in the original books, and although he is not ready to show what this new version of the character will look like, he says in the game “Gollum” is not doesn’t look like Andy Serkis, [the actor who portrayed Gollum in all Lord of the Rings movies]. “

The feature reveals that the game will last approximately 20 hours and you will meet Gollum after he is well on his way to being completely corrupted by The One Ring. In each chapter you will make decisions that determine whether the character falls further into Gollum’s depth or maintains a connection with Sméagol.

“It’s not just choosing Sméagol or Gollum, because it’s not that simple for Gollum as an entity. Each personality is attacked by the other; each must defend himself,” said game designer Martin Wilkes. “You may have two, three or four conflicts per chapter that lead to a final decision point. And at this final decision point, it will be more difficult to choose Sméagol, for example, if you have always fought for Gollum. “

2021 will be a huge year for the Lord of the Rings franchise, as the Prime Video prequel series is expected to debut next year, and Amazon Game Studios is working on a new Lord of the Rings MMO with Athlon Games as well. None of these projects has a release date yet, but at least we need to know much more about both by the time the Lord of the Rings hits Gollum PS5 and Xbox Series X.

