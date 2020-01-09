advertisement

Tiger Woods will have his first shot at securing an 83rd PGA Tour victory in two weeks at Open Farmers Insurance in Torrey Pines in San Diego, the world number one said Thursday.

Woods, who tied Sam Snead at the top of the all-time PGA Tour winner list when he triumphed at the Zozo Championships in Japan last October, has won eight times at Torrey Pines with his most recent triumph there coming to the US 2008 open.

The tournament, which will run from January 23-26, has been Woods’ usual start to the first year. He joins a loaded field that includes Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm and Zander Schauffele.

Woods announced his plans on his official Twitter account while also saying that he will finish in the Feb. 13-16 Genesis Invitational, where the 15-time champion is the host of the tournament.

Since drawing Snead’s record, Woods has competed in two unofficial events last month. He finished fourth in the 18-man Hero World Challenge before posting a 3-0 record as a game captain for the victorious US side in the Presidents Cup. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Toby Davis)

