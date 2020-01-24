advertisement

SAN DIEGO – Tiger Woods on Thursday said winning a record 83rd PGA Tour event at Torrey Pines this week would make this monumental event more special given his long and happy history on the ocean course.

Probably it’s only a matter of time before the 44-year-old American trails Sam Snead on the all-time wins list and he said he will be thrilled to make it to a place that shaped his early memories of the sport. .

Woods got off to a solid start Thursday, making a three-under par 69 in the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open to sit at advantage three, and he seemed to gain confidence as the day went on.

Woods is an eight-time winner at Torrey Pines, including seven Farmers Insurance Open and U.S. Open. of 2008.

He also won the Junior World in 1991 here when he was 15 years old.

But it is some of his early memories that come to mind as he reflects on the scenic course, which is surmounted high above the cliffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

“I have a lot of great memories here. It’s great to be back,” said the Southern California native.

“This was my first tour where I ever went with my dad,” he said, referring to Father Earl, who Tiger was close to in 2006.

“Old Andy Williams – so we’ve been down here a long time,” he said with a smile after making a nameche checking out the American singer who hosted the tour from 1968 to 1988.

“I played here after being in the figure one age all the time.

“This golf course has a lot of great memories and I hope to be able to do them all again tomorrow like I did today.”

Woods said he was amazed at how Torrey Pines, which saw its South Course undergo a multi-million renovation ahead of this year’s tournament, has changed over the years.

“When I first came down here, there was a lot of 1-irons away from my fingers and now 1-iron no longer exists in the golf bag,” he said.

“But overall I feel like I had a lot of good tremors when I get down here in San Diego and a lot of great memories.”

(Reporting by Rory Carroll; editing by Richard Pullin)

