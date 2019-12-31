advertisement

Media Field Level Golf Viewing offers weekly news and scripts from each of North America’s largest golf tournaments.

PGA TOUR

THE BEST TOURNAMENT: RSM Classic (Tyler Duncan)

advertisement

KISTU WEEK: Champions Sentry Tournament, January 2-5

Kapalua Plantation Course, Maui, Hawaii (Par 73, 7,596 yards)

Urseants: $ 6.7 Million (Winner: $ 1.34 Million)

Defending Champion: Xander Schauffele

FedEx Cup Leader: Brendon Todd

TV: Thursday-Friday, 6-10 pm. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel). All times ET.

NOTES: The event is limited to winners on the PGA Tour in 2019. Brooks Koepka (knee), Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods each qualified but chose not to play, as did Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari and the open champion. Shane Lowry. … The 34-player field includes 15 first-time winners. … Schauffele overcame a five-hit deficit by entering the final round last year by posting a record 62 tournament on Sunday. … Dustin Johnson is making his first start of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season and has seven consecutive top-10 finishes in the event. … No.3 World Jon Rahm is the top player on the field. … Rickie Fowler has finished in the top six in each of his three previous starts in the case. … Ernie Els (261 in 2003) holds the tournament record.

GOOD BESTS: Rahm (+400 at DraftKings) enters 2020 as the hottest player on the planet with three wins and 10 top-10s in his past 13 years around the world that has turned him into a career high No. 3 in the world rankings. … Justin Thomas (+575) is not far behind Rahm in the world rankings (No. 4) or in terms of momentum. After winning the BMW Championship in August, he won the CJ Cup and has three top-10 finishes in his past six starts. … Schauffele (+850) has been trying to become the first player since Geoff Ogilvy (2009-10) to repeat as event champion.

SECOND TURNAMENT: Sony Open, Honolulu, January 9-12

– Starting the media level

advertisement