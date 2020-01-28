advertisement

PGA TOUR

THE BEST TURNAMENT :: Farmers Insurance Opening (Marc Leishman)

KISTU WEEK: Waste Management Phoenix Open, January 30 – February. 2

TPC Scottsdale (Stadium), Scottsdale, Ariz. (Par 71, 7,261 yards)

Pants: $ 7.5m (Winner: $ 1.35M, 500 FedEx Points)

Champion Defender: Rickie Fowler

FedEx Cup Leader: Justin Thomas

TV: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 pm. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2: 45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS).

NOTES: Thomas has joined Tiger Woods, Jimmy Walker and Dustin Johnson as the only players to hold the top spot in the FedEx Cup rankings for 30 weeks in their careers. … Fowler’s previous best finish in five title defenses was a T46 at the 2016 Dell Technologies Championship.… Jordan Spieth ranks at No. 1. 51, the first week he has been out of the top 50 since 2013. He has to move on to the top 50 to qualify for next month’s WGC-Mexico Championship. … Bubba Watson has four finishes in five careers at TPC Scottsdale. … Bryson DeChambeau will make his first start of 2020 on the PGA Tour. He’s looking for his first tournament win since Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in the fall of 2018. … Only nine holes in it have been recorded in the famous par-3 16 hole in event history. … Mark Calcavecchia (2001) and Phil Mickelson (2013) hold the record with 72 holes 256.

BEST BESTS: No. 3 Jon Rahm (+600 from DraftKings) is the highest ranked player on the field and coming from a Torrey Pines racer. … Thomas (+950) is already claiming his third win of the 2019-20 Tour season. … Hideki Matsuyama (+1600) has two wins and two other top-five finishes in six starts in this case. … US Reigning Ruler Gary Woodland (+3000) won at TPC Scottsdale in 2018 and finished T7 last year. … Victor Hovland (+5500) is still claiming his first tournament victory. He provides good odds, but is also going two missed cuts and a T23 in his past three events.

SECOND TURNAMENT: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, February 6-9

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Gainbridge LPGA in Boca Rio (Madelene Sagstrom)

K WET WE WEEK: Off.

SECOND TURNAMENT: ISPS Handa Vic Open, Victoria, Australia, February 6-9

Champions Tournament

Last week: Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Hualalai (Miguel Angel Jimenez)

KEKTU WEEK: Champions Morocco, January 30 – February. 1

Samanah Golf Club, Marrakech, Morocco (Par 72, 7,369 yards)

Urseants: $ 2 Million (Winner: $ 320,000)

Champion Defender: The inaugural event

Charles Schwab Cup Leader: Jimenez

TV: Thursday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. ET; Saturday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. (All Time Golf Channel)

Notes: Jimenez is the best with 59 turnovers in the past four turnovers. He has won twice and is the only player with five-five finishes in each of the four events. … This will be the first PGA Tour sanctioned kick-off event to be contested on the African continent. The 2003 Presidents Cup was held at the Connections Course at the Fancourt Hotel and Country Clubs in George, South Africa. … Bernhard Langer, 62, has 40 career Champions wins, five shy of Hale Irwin’s all-time record.

SECOND TURNAMENT :: Chubb Classic, February 14-16

