Last season’s three-time winner Tvesa Malik will take part in her first tournament on the 2020 calendar when she starts the Hero Women Pro Golf Tour return on Wednesday.

Malik had a decent 2019 season, winning three times in seven starts and matching the schedules of the domestic Hero WPG Tour with the Ladies European Tour.

Amateur Pranavi Urs, who missed the first leg last week in Pune, will fight for the highest award again when she takes on the pros in the second leg.

The Rs 10 Lakh event at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club (BPGC) is attended by 24 professionals and two amateurs, Pranavi Urs and Ivana Shah.

Last week’s winner, Ridhima Dilawari, plays away in the China LPGA qualifier, while Diksha Dagar and Astha Madan play in the women’s Australian PGA qualifier.

Gaurika Bishnoi, who hadn’t got off to a good start in Pune last week, will try to renew her charge against maintaining the Order of Hero Merit she won in 2019.

It is in action again, just like Amandeep Drall, Gursimar Badwal, Neha Tripathi, Smriti Mehra, Afshan Fatima and Ananya Datar.

Gaurika goes into the first group, which is a two-ball game with Tanirika Singh, while Tvesa plays alongside Shriya Vivek and amateur Pranavi Urs in the third group.

