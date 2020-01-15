advertisement

Golf world number 17 Paul Casey said it’s time for the players to “take responsibility” for their slow play and hopes that a PGA Tour policy announced Tuesday will fix the age-old problem.

The policy, effective in April after a three-month education period, will see “slow players” identified using objective data and penalized for too long to crack.

Although most player gamers play at an acceptable speed, slow play is a perennial affair, with fast-paced players routinely frustrated with their slower competition.

The tour decided to rebuild its policy in August after Bryson DeChambeau was ridiculed on social media when a video circulated of him taking more than two minutes to strike a kiss.

“We’re looking for guys to take responsibility because hitting a standard golf shot and taking two, two and a half minutes to play is not acceptable,” Casey told reporters ahead of this week’s American Express tournament La Quinta, California.

Under the new policy, slow players will be put on a “watch list” and are expected to play their shots on average under 60 seconds. Those who do not meet the one-minute requirement will receive a warning of the first bad time.

A one-shot penalty will be awarded for a second bad moment, with a further one-minute penalty for each subsequent bad time.

“So by taking ownership of that responsibility, however you want to express it, it’s all about education,” Casey said.

Anyone on the field who requires more than two minutes to play a single shot, in the absence of a good reason to do so, will be given an “excessive shot time” and if they break again will be placed on the list of observations.

Englishman Casey, a member of the PGA Tour Players Advisory Council, does not think slow play should be a difficult problem to solve.

“That was our feeling, it should have been a fairly simple thing to sort out so hopefully this fixes it,” Casey said. “Wins enough painless to be honest.”

While the new PGA Tour policy is still three months away, the European Tour will apply a similar policy this week at the Abu Dhabi Championships. (Reporting by Andrew Two in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

