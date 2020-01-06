advertisement

Justin Thomas survived a “disaster” in the 72nd hole before beating Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele in a three-way play at the PGA Tour Champions’ Sentry Tournament in Windswept Hawaii on Sunday.

Thomas clinched the victory with a three-legged bird in the third extra-par 18th hole in the Kapalua Plantation course in Maui.

Schauffele was eliminated in the first hole of sudden death as Reed fell two holes later as the 26-year-old Thomas earned his 12th PGA Tour victory.

He had a hand in the trophy with a one-shot lead that played the last hole of regulation, but hit his second three-pointer shot in a penalty area and could not find his ball in the high tropical grass of waist.

He made a boat for a 69-under-69, while Schauffele had a three-shot cash, losing a seven-footer for the win, and scored 70.

They fell into a play-off with Reed, who previously shot 66, at the age of 14 under 278.

“For some reason I was supposed to win this week,” Thomas said in a green interview after dipping his winning ball in half darkness.

“I am very, very lucky to have this hunt as well. I was very fortunate, but I also stayed in the process and tried to stay positive.

“Through 15 holes was one of the best rounds I’ve ever played. I was in such control, green, beautifully done, my shackles were great and then 18 was a disaster. It worked so I didn’t I can complain. “

Reed with three extra second holes from the edge and then missing an eight-foot bird on the third play-off hole, his mood did not help when the spectator howled the “rogue” as his ball slipped out of the hole.

Reed has been in the spotlight since being hit with a two-shot penalty for improving his lie in a garbage bunker during last month’s World Hero Challenge in the Bahamas.

Schauffele, who had been on the verge of successfully defending his title, said: “I should have won it.

“I know it, everybody knows it. I should have shut it down and not.

“I did everything I did until the last moment.

“I know I’m good enough to hang out with the best. I just have to be a little smarter when the time is right and I would have closed it.” (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, Carolina Northern; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

