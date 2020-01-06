advertisement

Justin Thomas defeated Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele in a three-way play off to win the PGA Tour’s Sentry of Champions tournament in Windswept Hawaii on Sunday.

Thomas clinched the victory with a three-legged bird in the third extra-par 18th hole in the Kapalua Plantation course in Maui.

Schauffele was eliminated in the first hole of sudden death as Reed fell two holes later as Thomas earned his 12th PGA Tour victory.

He had a hand in the trophy with a one-shot lead that played the last hole of regulation, but hit his second three-pointer shot in a penalty area and could not find his ball in the high tropical grass of waist.

He made a boat for a 69-under-69, while Schauffele had a three-shot cash, losing a seven-footer for the win, and scored 70.

They fell into a play off with Reed, who previously shot 66, at the age of 14 under 278. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

