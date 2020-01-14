advertisement

Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar lead the Indian challenge at the 15th Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship starting Thursday.

Sharma will play his first round with David Lipsky, who, like the Indian, has won the Asian Tour Order of Merit in the past.

Lipsky was number one on the Asian Tour in 2014 and Sharma achieved the same in 2018. The third player in the pairing will be Andrea Pavan and they will be the first to tee off from the tenth tee on Thursday afternoon.

The other Indian in the field is Gaganjeet Bhullar, who will play with Gavin Green and James Morrison. You play on Thursday at 8.10 a.m. from the first tee.

Sharma, who has been on the European Tour since winning twice in a short time in Joburg and Kuala Lumpur, is playing for the third time in Abu Dhabi. He finished T-48 in 2018 and missed the cut last year.

“I didn’t do too well in these areas, but I also matured in my game,” said Sharma.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship is the first event of the Rolex Series of the year and begins with a pre-event hero challenge with Brooks Koepka, number one in the world rankings.

Koepka, who missed the presidential cup due to injuries, is determined to return to the highest level and strive to improve his major record.

“I love this place. The golf course is really good. It’s in great condition, even after all the rain they had here. It’s just a place I like to come to. I felt comfortable here and hopefully this one Played well during the week, ”said Koepka.

After returning from an injury, he added: “I miss the competition. If you have three months off it’s no fun, I know that. But I appreciate the game more and more from time to time and hope that I don’t have any more of these situations. “

