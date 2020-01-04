advertisement

Xander Schauffele drowned his fifth bird of the day in the 18th hole to take a one-hit lead during a wet and windy second round at the Sentry Champions Tournament in Kapalua, Hawaii on Friday.

The 26-year-old American paused his second round without the courage of the tournament to hold out his hopes of a live title defense amid changing weather conditions on the ocean course.

“This is rain and wind in which we don’t want to play too often, but fortunately it’s kind of warm,” Schauffele said after the second round of 68 to sit nine under for this tournament.

“It was an interesting day. I wasn’t thinking about my result because I was trying to stay as dry and warm as possible.

The round of the day belonged to another champion of the past, American Patrick Reed, who mixed eight birdwatchers with a beloved bird for a seven-under-66 and a portion of second place with Chilean night leader Joaquin Niemann.

American teammate Rickie Fowler fired a strong double with two under-71s to claim the fourth-place lone position.

Reed, the 2015 tournament champion, entered the first PGA event of the year after two disappointing performances in late 2019.

He was credited with a two-shot penalty at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in early December for presenting the deliberate improvement of his lie in a bunker and eventually finished in third.

At last month’s Presidents Cup in Royal Melbourne he posted a disappointing 1-3-0 record as a member of the winning American side, but looked at the bright side of his experience in Australia.

“Every time you can go out and play for your country and play for others it means a lot, especially to me,” said Reed, who has also represented the United States at the Ryder Cup and is nicknamed Captain. America.

Wind is forecast to die somewhat in the Plantation Course for the three rounds on Saturday. (Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

