advertisement

Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom won the Gainbridge LPGA title at Rio Boca on Sunday when Nasa Hataoka lost a three-legged shot in the final hole in Boca Raton, Florida.

Sagstrom was expecting a play-off after drowning a six-foot test for money before looking on with surprise when the Japanese hit a weak ball dribbling right into the hole.

The Swede at first seemed overwhelmed and ready to celebrate, before finally bursting into a big smile and hugging her kadi.

advertisement

“I just told myself to continue the fight. It will happen if it does, and it did,” Sagstrom said when clinching her first LPGA Tour victory at the age of 27.

With a two-under 70 par, she became the 12th Swede to win the LPGA Tour.

Sagstrom finished in 17-under 271, while Hataoka (69) was second with 16.

The LPGA Tour will take a one-week break before a five-tour swing in Australia, Thailand, Singapore and China (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris)

advertisement