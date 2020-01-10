advertisement

Collin Morikawa displayed a wise head beyond his 22 years in high winds to land a two-shot lead after his opening round at the Sony Open in Hawaii on Thursday.

The Californian treated the wind conditions with aplomb, though he rode his fate at times with a few misguided as he ran five birds in a sub-five-65 at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

Australian Matt Jones and Americans Ted Potter, Ryan Palmer and Sam Ryder shared second place after all posting rounds of three sub-par 67s.

Ten players were locked in a tie for sixth place in a round that was suspended due to obscurity with a handful of players still on the course.

“I didn’t hit my driver so well, but other than that (it was) really good,” Morikawa told Golf Channel.

“Lots of shrimp here. You have to hit the wrong roads and I didn’t do a great job for that today.

“I got some lucky breaks when I was in a bad mood. I didn’t do much kissing, but I did what I needed for the birds.”

Los Angeles-born Hawaiian and Japanese-born Morikawa turned pro last June, and got just six starts to capture his first PGA Tour win at the Barracuda Championship in Nevada.

Part of an exciting wave of fearless young players with seemingly unlimited potential, he is already ranked 55th in the world, but says he must strengthen his drive to stay at the helm.

“In the coming days I have to hit some fairs as well and we’ll be fine from there,” he said. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina and Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; editing by Grant McCool and Lincoln Feast.)

