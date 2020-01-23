advertisement

Belgium’s Thomas Pieters scored a five-under-67 setback in tough conditions to open a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Dubai Desert Classic on Thursday.

Narrow roads and extremely fast greens combined with blustery conditions meant only 29 players finished under the same at Emirates Golf Club.

Starting in the back of the ninth, Pieters threw three hits in his 10th and 11th hole, but recovered with three straight birdies to finish with a clean shot from American David Lipsky.

“I’m working on making it getting very difficult and I hope to see some progress,” he said.

“There was nothing easy today, but I found 14 greens, which is always nice in these conditions.

“You don’t know what to expect (at the start of the season), even though you’ve got the job. This competitive mind set sometimes takes a while to get started. But today was, I think, one of my best rounds of of the year ”.

Early freshman Lipsky mixed five birdies, while defending champion Bryson DeChambeau was in a group of two under.

After lifting his 25th European Tour title in Abu Dhabi last weekend, England’s Lee Westwood had a day to forget after finishing with a disappointing round of 78. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis )

