Italy’s Renato Paratore and South Africa’s Shaun Norris scored identical results in the round of 64-under 64 on Thursday to share the lead at the Abu Dhabi Championships while world number one Brooks Koepka tied for third on his return from injury.

The 23-year-old Paratore, following his second European Tour title, slaughtered nine birdies with wins in the final four holes before Norris powerfully finished the round.

“Today the short game was really good and also the iron game,” Paratore said. “The last four holes I defended some good shots on 18 and 17, so I’m very happy with the short game.”

Norris, who lost his father in July, said he was enjoying his golf again with his brother carrying the bags.

“It’s been a rough year last year after losing my dad … it feels like everything is working right now,” Norris said. “We’re having a lot of fun there, that’s the main thing. I’m happy with what’s going on.”

Four-time major champion Koepka, who has not played since slipping on concrete in the C.J. Cup. of South Korea’s PJ in October and left knee injury, shot a 66 without a spear to sit alongside Australian Jason Scrivener.

“I like the way I played. I’m kind of known to hit it really well, putting it up well for two weeks,” Koepka told Sky Sports. “It’s good to come back. I miss the competition.

“I think the first day I chose the club … I felt like I hadn’t left. I’ve done it for years and years. You don’t forget how to swing the golf club.

“She (knee) feels good. It was a little sore last night, I just did a treat on it, that’s to be expected. This is the first week I have seen 18 holes and have done it three times already. He’s a little tired. “

Spaniards Rafa Cabrera Bello and Sergio Garcia were in a group of players tied for fifth while handler Shane Lowry returned further after an initial round of 70. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

