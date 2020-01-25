advertisement

SAN DIEGO – Birdie blitz Ryan Palmer threw it down to a two-stroke lead as Tiger Woods recovered from a dreadful start to the second round of the Farmers Insurance Space at Torrey Pines on Friday.

The dizzying Palmer had 11 wild birds with the only flaw that was a distraction in his last hole to shoot a 10-par par 62 on a sunny day at the ocean course.

After shooting an even round, the 43-year-old came alive on the North Course to land at 134 at the halfway point.

“The way I’m running the ball right now gives a lot of confidence for the weekend,” said Palmer, who is looking to secure his fifth PGA Tour victory.

“It’s great to shoot a low round like this but it’s always hard to follow. But it’s exciting and I love where my game is.”

Palmer leads his American colleague Brandt Snedeker, who is eight-years-old after two rounds.

Woods got off to a terrible start with a double upset in the top four groups in the tough South course due to some careless placements.

The 44-year-old American grimaced and uttered an explosion under his breath as a rare four left him with an early deficit.

But the 15-time grand champion, competing for a record 83rd PGA Tour win this week, then settled, mixing five birders with two thorns the rest of the way to land six strokes away from the lead while gone on weekends. (Editing by Ken Ferris)

