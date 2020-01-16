advertisement

Maybe handcuffs can also help your handicap.

Just a month after Tommy Gainey was arrested for prostitution, the golfer won his first event on the Korn Ferry Tour as part of the Great Exuma Classic in the Bahamas.

In early December, 44-year-old Gainey was one of 124 people arrested in Florida for massive prostitution and human trafficking under the name “Operation Santa’s Naughty List”.

The investigation found 53 arrests for prostitution, 46 arrests for prostitution and five arrests for the purpose of sexually assaulting a child, the sheriff’s office said.

The married father of two was released after paying a $ 500 bail. He is brought to trial on February 6 for a first-degree crime.

“That means everything,” said Gainey after the win. “Of course I lost faith.”

Despite only one career PGA tour win since winning the professional in 1997, Gainey became known for his unconventional style of wearing a glove with every game and earning the nickname “Two Gloves”.

Gainey came out of the weekend with 75th place in the Bahama race, but won a 3:69 draw on Wednesday and ended the last three holes with birdies.

He then dedicated his family’s win.

“My wife, I love her to death,” said Gainey. “You and the boys mean everything.”

