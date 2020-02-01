advertisement

Graeme McDowell made his final run to take a one-shot lead after the third round in Saudi Arabia International at King Abdullah City City on Saturday.

After a hard front nine, McDowell rolled in three straight birdies at 12, 13 and 14 before finishing in style with another in the 18th par-four.

The Northern Irishman, who last won the European Tour in 2014, signed for a four under-66 to take him to 12th overall, a clear blow to France’s Victor Dubuisson.

“The throttle has been cold on the ice for the past couple of days, but it’s lighted up a little at nine,” McDowell said. “It was really nice to get some birds in there because I think the back nine played hard.

“I’ll have to do well to have a chance tomorrow.”

“I do pay attention to Victor, and it’s good to see him there on the board.”

Dubuisson scored a free 65, with wins in the first three holes before adding two more in the back nine.

Overnight leader Gavin Green lost momentum after throwing blows at 14 and 15, but remained in contention for a nine-under girls tournament title.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson is fourth in the seven-under after a second consecutive second round of 68, which included five birdies and three crows.

World number one Brooks Koepka shot a 65 at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club for his best competitive round since shooting with the same result in the final round of the FedEx St. Golf World Championship. Jude Invitation in July.

It was a major breakthrough for the four-time champion, who has been playing only his second tournament since recovering from a knee injury taken in October.

Koepka strikes six out of the seventh inning with his American teammate Phil Mickelson and Thomas Detry of Belgium. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

