Tony Finau picked up five hits in the back of the ninth and grabbed a one-hit lead over Webb Simpson, who celebrated a hole in one in the third round of the Phoenix Open on Saturday.

Finau, a big fan of the late Kobe Bryant, fell to three birds and an eagle in five holes to shoot a nine under 62-year-old under the crystal blue sky to go 16-under 197 in his quest for a victory second PGA Tour.

“I gave myself a lot of eyesight and managed to take advantage of those looks,” Finau, who had four birdies in the front nine before the main run between holes 12 and 16 that included an eagle in the par-five 13, told the PGA Tour radio.

He also had a birdie in the 16th hole as he wore his Bryant Lakers jersey and narrowly missed another 17th in a free round.

“I had a perfect number for a sand wedge and go ahead and fire straight to the top,” Finau told CBS Television.

“Damn close did it. That would be pretty sweet with Kobe’s jersey. But I like that shot. That was very nice.”

Simpson, whose action came on the 12th, remained stranded with Finau until a ship at 5pm left him at seven-under 64 for the day.

“Kind of made her a disaster,” Simpson said of his game at 17, “but to shoot even grass in a round and have a chance to win tomorrow, it’s just icing on the cake.”

He called the hole in a “a perfect seven iron, 180 yards” that he didn’t see falling.

Simpson also had a seventh stature to go with seven birds and au.

Second round leader J.B. Holmes (70) and American friend Hudson Swafford (66) tied for third at 14-under-199 with Xander Schauffele (66), Adam Long (66) and Scott Piercy (68) one back kick.

Holmes, who was a hit ahead of Wyndham Clark after Friday’s game, finally did justice to himself after a round up and down. He skated with one the day after his third boat on the 12th, but collected birds on the 14th and 15th that left him hunted.

Clark dropped seven batters off the pace after a three-over 74 that included four sleepovers and one birdie. . (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

