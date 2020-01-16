advertisement

Tommy Gainey won Tuesday’s first Korn Ferry Tour event of 11 below average at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic. The tournament win comes just a month after Gainey was arrested in Florida for requesting a prostitute and accusing him of a first degree offense as part of a massive prostitution called Operation Santa’s Naughty List.

New year new Tommy pic.twitter.com/HSs4FsOjB0

– Brendan Porath (@BrendanPorath) January 15, 2020

Well, the Golf Channel show chose to completely ignore this information while reporting on the tournament (and after Gainey won it). Even though it is an uncomfortable topic that is spoken about on a golf show, it is still a fairly important detail in recent national history. Joel Beall of Golf Digest said on Twitter: “Be it psychologically, emotionally, etc. what happened – and (Gainey’s) reaction to it – is relevant to his game.”

Tommy Gainey’s arrest has not been mentioned in the past two days. Guy was in the wild (40 MCs, 0 top 10s from last 61 events), now shortly before the first win since ’12. Be it psychologically, emotionally, etc., what happened – and his reaction to it – is relevant to his game.

– Joel Beall (@JoelMBeall) January 15, 2020

Tommy Gainey was arrested in prostitution 35 days ago. It was national news. Today he won a major golf tournament and the broadcasters never mentioned it. Not even during the 4 hours of coverage, not even after winning.

Not surprising, but how, come on. https://t.co/jO4fH6LSKi

– Daniel Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport), January 15, 2020

The Golf Channel website * * at least mentioned the arrest and included a quote from Gainey in an article by Will Gray.

The victory also comes a month after Gainey was arrested for advertising as part of a widespread prostitution stab in Florida. The following week he was 76th in the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School.

“I’m very happy and very blessed with the injuries I’ve been through and the other problems I’ve had,” said Gainey. “That means everything.”

